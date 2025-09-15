The TON Foundation clarified that it did not approve or endorse the Meme coin launched by an intern at pump.fun and has fired the intern.

PANews reported on September 15th that the TON Foundation recently disclosed that community members reported that a TON Foundation intern launched and promoted a personal meme coin on the pump.fun platform (using a personal account named X, displaying the TON badge) and proposed future plans for the project. However, the content was subsequently deleted, the livestream was terminated, and the project was subsequently abandoned. The TON Foundation stated that this action was not approved or endorsed by the Foundation. As the intern was responsible for operating the official X account, the actions caused community confusion and undermined trust. The Foundation has decided to terminate the intern's cooperation immediately and reiterates its commitment to internal and external transparency and accountability.

