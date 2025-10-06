The top 5 crypto traders in 2025: High leverage, macro strategies, and narrative dominance

PANews reported on October 6th that Cointelegraph has compiled a list of the five most noteworthy top traders in the crypto market in 2025. Their common characteristic is that they rely not only on capital but also on narratives to influence the market. These five traders and their representative styles include: James Wynn: Represents a high-risk, high-leverage (often up to 40 times) speculative style. Although he has created amazing returns, he has also experienced tens of millions of dollars in liquidation. Andrew Kang: Adopts a theme-driven macro strategy and is adept at converting clear macro or policy shifts (such as US tariff policy) into hundreds of millions of dollars in leveraged trades. GCR: Known for its contrarian investments and high-conviction bets on altcoins, it gained fame for its successful shorting of LUNA and often influences market sentiment through public statements. "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng: Focusing on the Meme coin and NFT fields, his trading style is high leverage and rapid direction change, representing the extreme volatility of speculative assets. Arthur Hayes: A market-leading macro forecaster and cyclical strategist, his articles and interviews often combine central bank policy, liquidity and the supply mechanism of BTC and ETH to influence the market's view of the macro environment. The article concludes that with the influx of institutional funds and stricter regulations, the actions of these traders have become early indicators of market sentiment and potential direction, and their strategies provide observers with a window into the dynamics of contemporary crypto markets. PANews reported on October 6th that Cointelegraph has compiled a list of the five most noteworthy top traders in the crypto market in 2025. Their common characteristic is that they rely not only on capital but also on narratives to influence the market. These five traders and their representative styles include: James Wynn: Represents a high-risk, high-leverage (often up to 40 times) speculative style. Although he has created amazing returns, he has also experienced tens of millions of dollars in liquidation. Andrew Kang: Adopts a theme-driven macro strategy and is adept at converting clear macro or policy shifts (such as US tariff policy) into hundreds of millions of dollars in leveraged trades. GCR: Known for its contrarian investments and high-conviction bets on altcoins, it gained fame for its successful shorting of LUNA and often influences market sentiment through public statements. "Big Brother Maji" Huang Licheng: Focusing on the Meme coin and NFT fields, his trading style is high leverage and rapid direction change, representing the extreme volatility of speculative assets. Arthur Hayes: A market-leading macro forecaster and cyclical strategist, his articles and interviews often combine central bank policy, liquidity and the supply mechanism of BTC and ETH to influence the market's view of the macro environment. The article concludes that with the influx of institutional funds and stricter regulations, the actions of these traders have become early indicators of market sentiment and potential direction, and their strategies provide observers with a window into the dynamics of contemporary crypto markets.