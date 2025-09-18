The top APX holding address, which has held APX for three years, saw a profit of $3.783 million overnight.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top APX individual holding address 0xD2b...99088 held the position for three years and made a floating profit of US$3.783 million overnight.
He received 10.18 million tokens distributed from the APX Rewards & Marketing multi-sig address between September 2022 and June 2024, and currently still holds 9.1 million tokens at an average price of $0.0804. Last night, ASTER's surge led to a simultaneous rise in APX (the two have a 1:1 exchange rate), and the current price is about $0.5.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.