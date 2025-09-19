The top three APX individual holders transferred 6.057 million APX to Aster in the past 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has detected that the suspected crypto influencer @CryptoErgou, whose address is 0xd7F…3317B, held 8.057 million APX tokens as of yesterday, ranking him in the top 3 among individual holders. Over the past 24 hours, he has deposited 6.057 million APX tokens into Aster for exchange. This influencer previously disclosed that $660,000 worth of APX tokens (currently worth approximately $6-7 million) were stolen three years ago. @ai_9684xtpa has tracked previous transactions and released the latest updates on @CryptoErgou's wallet. PANews reported on September 19th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has detected that the suspected crypto influencer @CryptoErgou, whose address is 0xd7F…3317B, held 8.057 million APX tokens as of yesterday, ranking him in the top 3 among individual holders. Over the past 24 hours, he has deposited 6.057 million APX tokens into Aster for exchange. This influencer previously disclosed that $660,000 worth of APX tokens (currently worth approximately $6-7 million) were stolen three years ago. @ai_9684xtpa has tracked previous transactions and released the latest updates on @CryptoErgou's wallet.