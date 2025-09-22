The top three GIGGLE token holders have now earned $557,000, a return of 2147%.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top three GIGGLE token holders are the single addresses with the highest total profits. They have made a profit of US$557,000 by buying 15 BNB, with a return rate of 2147%.
16 hours ago (after CZ first forwarded the donation plan), he bought 32,355 tokens at an average price of $0.7537. He has now sold more than half of his holdings in batches at an average price of $8.29, and still holds 16,500 tokens.
