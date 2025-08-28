The total market capitalization of stablecoins has exceeded $280 billion, a new high, with USDT accounting for nearly 60%

PANews reported on August 28th that according to DeFiLlama data, as of August 28th (Beijing time), the total market capitalization of stablecoins reached US$280.477 billion, an increase of US$2.981 billion over the past seven days, a growth rate of 1.07%. USDT holds a market share of 59.68%, maintaining its dominant position.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.