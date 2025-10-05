The total market capitalization of the crypto market surged by over $100 billion in a single day

PANews reported on October 5 that according to Finbold, in the past 24 hours, the total market value of the cryptocurrency market has surged from US$4.15 trillion the previous day to US$4.26 trillion, with an inflow of approximately US$110 billion. This rise in the market coincided with Bitcoin (BTC) breaking through its historical high of US$125,000.

