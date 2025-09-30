‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake Is New On Streaming This Week

Peter Dinklage in “The Toxic Avenger.” Legendary Entertainment/Troma Entertainment/Cineverse

The Toxic Avenger, a remake of the 1984 splatter horror classic starring Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood, is coming to digital streaming this week. Find out when and where you can watch the movie at home.

An unrated film, The Toxic Avenger opened in theaters nationwide on Aug. 29. The summary for the movie reads, “When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger.

“Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant … justice is best served radioactive.”

Written and directed by Macon Blair, The Toxic Avenger also stars Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige. The film is produced by Legendary Entertainment and the directors of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 version of The Toxic Avenger, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz.

According to the film’s distributor, Cineverse, The Toxic Avenger will be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday.

The film, which will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube, costs $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent for 48 hours.

Troma Co-Founder Is Proud Of The New ‘Toxic Avenger’ And Indie Studio’s Achievements

In a Zoom conversation prior to the release of the remake of The Toxic Avenger in theaters, Troma Entertainment co-founder Lloyd Kaufman expressed how proud he was of Macon Blair and the filmmaker’s new version about the anti-hero “Toxie” because it reflected the independent spirit of his studio.

“We’re the only independent studio that I think has lasted for 52 years — and we have the same management,” noted Kaufman, who has mentored such major filmmakers as James Gunn, and South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone early in their careers.

“The movies come from the heart and soul and brain of the filmmaker, and that’s why Macon’s movie is so good,” Kaufman added. “His Toxic Avenger is his movie … he really puts his heart into it and his film is better than the original Toxic Avenger. Michael Herz and I are really proud of it.”

Blair’s remake of The Toxic Avenger is new on PVOD on Tuesday.

