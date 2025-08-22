The trader who rolled over ETH with a $125,000 long position increased his ETH long position to 4,826, with a current floating profit of $102,000.

PANews reported on August 22 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the trader who made a huge profit and then suffered a huge loss after rolling over $125,000 increased his long position of Ethereum with 25x leverage to 4,826 coins, with a total value of approximately $20.67 million.
Three hours ago, the trader added 800 ETH, raising the margin ratio to 99.42%. The current opening price is US$4,262.64, with a floating profit of approximately US$102,000.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.