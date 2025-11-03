The Training Technique That Teaches AI to Think, Not Memorize

Abstract and 1. Introduction

1.1 Syllogisms composition

1.2 Hardness of long compositions

1.3 Hardness of global reasoning

1.4 Our contributions

Results on the local reasoning barrier 2.1 Defining locality and auto-regressive locality 2.2 Transformers require low locality: formal results 2.3 Agnostic scratchpads cannot break the locality Scratchpads to break the locality 3.1 Educated scratchpad 3.2 Inductive Scratchpads Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

A. Further related literature

B. Additional experiments

C. Experiment and implementation details

D. Proof of Theorem 1

E. Comment on Lemma 1

F. Discussion on circuit complexity connections

G. More experiments with ChatGPT

4 Conclusion

This paper shows that for the learning objective and in contrast to expressivity results, Transformers trained from scratch have a ‘local reasoning barrier’ quantified by the distribution locality: if the target requires a global composition of the inputs, Transformers will not efficiently learn. The locality measure has a simpler form and broader applicability range than prior measures as discussed in Appendix A.2, it also has tighter applicability for Transformer. The measure is currently defined for weak learning (inverse-polynomial or constant edge), and a natural next step is to consider stronger learning requirements with ‘locality leap’, e.g., expanding the current work in the direction of [28]. Investigating the role of curriculum learning is another natural direction and we provide preliminary results here in Appendix B.2.

\ The locality is also defined in the autoregressive setting, to better quantify when scratchpads can break targets into easier sub-targets. Two negative results are shown for scratchpads: agnostic scratchpads still suffer from the locality barrier, and fully educated scratchpads can have poor OOD generalization. This motivates the introduction of the inductive scratchpad.

\ The inductive scratchpad can be used for a broad range of reasoning/algorithmic tasks and can easily be integrated into Transformers. The inductive scratchpad is independent of the number of reasoning steps since the model only learns the induction function. Consequently, the model naturally generalizes to inputs requiring different numbers of reasoning steps. This gives improvements of OOD/length generalization for the cycle task (Figure 4b), parity (Figure 5a), and addition (Figure 5b).

\ Another interesting aspect is whether the model can use an inductive behavior on new tasks if it was pretrained on prior inductive tasks. Note that the inductive behavior of the inductive scratchpad is only determined by two special tokens. Thus, in principle, models can generate these special tokens and go into the inductive state for other tasks if pretrained on inductive data. We leave the general investigations of pretrained models and the automated learning of more general scratchpads, capitalizing on the measures defined here, to future works.

Acknowledgments

We thank Samira Abnar, Tatiana Likhomanenko, Joshua Susskind, and Russ Webb for stimulating discussions and useful feedback on the research of this paper, as well as Etai Littwin and Preetum Nakkiran for giving feedback on the paper’s writing.

