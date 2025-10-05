The transaction efficiency of “Internet real estate” domain names is low and tokenization is urgently needed.

PANews reported on October 5th that Cointelegraph published a commentary article stating that despite the rapid development of the RWA tokenization market, the domain name market, "the most important real estate on the internet," faces a huge liquidity crisis due to its Web2-era trading model. Currently, the average domain name sale process takes three to six months, and broker commissions can be as high as 15% to 30%. This inefficiency stands in stark contrast to the ability of tokenized real estate to achieve asset division and settlement within minutes. The article warns that if the domain name market does not quickly embrace tokenization and convert it into divisible assets to achieve instant settlement and DeFi integration, it may face value loss and cede its dominance to protocols such as ENS. PANews reported on October 5th that Cointelegraph published a commentary article stating that despite the rapid development of the RWA tokenization market, the domain name market, "the most important real estate on the internet," faces a huge liquidity crisis due to its Web2-era trading model. Currently, the average domain name sale process takes three to six months, and broker commissions can be as high as 15% to 30%. This inefficiency stands in stark contrast to the ability of tokenized real estate to achieve asset division and settlement within minutes. The article warns that if the domain name market does not quickly embrace tokenization and convert it into divisible assets to achieve instant settlement and DeFi integration, it may face value loss and cede its dominance to protocols such as ENS.