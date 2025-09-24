The post The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Five seasons in, ‘Slow Horses’ is still getting a perfect score from the critics Apple TV Every year hundreds of new shows and movies join streaming libraries adding to the thousands of titles on offer. Standing out from the crowd is far from straightforward unless a production is a blockbuster franchise. This makes it all the more noteworthy when a sleeper hit surges in interest which is exactly what is happening right now. Slow Horses isn’t your typical glitzy Apple TV+ production. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman, it tells the story of failed spies who end up getting drawn back into crucial cases. Based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron, it debuted in 2022 and quickly got the attention of critics with its gritty realistic premise which is far from James Bond’s world of black tie and baccarat. It earned the show a second season which soon joined the exclusive club of productions with a 100% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t do it by halves as the score was based on 26 reviews with the critics consensus noting that “Slow Horses says neigh to the sophomore jinx with a second season that might be even better than its supremely addictive predecessor.” By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable. That debuts tomorrow and has already pulled off the hat trick by getting another 100% score from critics. That’s not all. Data from Google Trends, which analyzes the popularity of top search queries, shows that the show is on a roll. As IndieWire reported, interest in Slow Horses nearly doubled between season two… The post The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Five seasons in, ‘Slow Horses’ is still getting a perfect score from the critics Apple TV Every year hundreds of new shows and movies join streaming libraries adding to the thousands of titles on offer. Standing out from the crowd is far from straightforward unless a production is a blockbuster franchise. This makes it all the more noteworthy when a sleeper hit surges in interest which is exactly what is happening right now. Slow Horses isn’t your typical glitzy Apple TV+ production. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman, it tells the story of failed spies who end up getting drawn back into crucial cases. Based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron, it debuted in 2022 and quickly got the attention of critics with its gritty realistic premise which is far from James Bond’s world of black tie and baccarat. It earned the show a second season which soon joined the exclusive club of productions with a 100% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t do it by halves as the score was based on 26 reviews with the critics consensus noting that “Slow Horses says neigh to the sophomore jinx with a second season that might be even better than its supremely addictive predecessor.” By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable. That debuts tomorrow and has already pulled off the hat trick by getting another 100% score from critics. That’s not all. Data from Google Trends, which analyzes the popularity of top search queries, shows that the show is on a roll. As IndieWire reported, interest in Slow Horses nearly doubled between season two…

The TV Show That’s Surging In Interest On Its Third 100% Scored Season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:12
Threshold
T$0.01556+0.77%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1578+1.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547+0.57%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3433+0.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Five seasons in, ‘Slow Horses’ is still getting a perfect score from the critics

Apple TV

Every year hundreds of new shows and movies join streaming libraries adding to the thousands of titles on offer. Standing out from the crowd is far from straightforward unless a production is a blockbuster franchise. This makes it all the more noteworthy when a sleeper hit surges in interest which is exactly what is happening right now.

Slow Horses isn’t your typical glitzy Apple TV+ production. Starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman, it tells the story of failed spies who end up getting drawn back into crucial cases. Based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron, it debuted in 2022 and quickly got the attention of critics with its gritty realistic premise which is far from James Bond’s world of black tie and baccarat.

It earned the show a second season which soon joined the exclusive club of productions with a 100% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It didn’t do it by halves as the score was based on 26 reviews with the critics consensus noting that “Slow Horses says neigh to the sophomore jinx with a second season that might be even better than its supremely addictive predecessor.”

By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable.

That debuts tomorrow and has already pulled off the hat trick by getting another 100% score from critics. That’s not all.

Data from Google Trends, which analyzes the popularity of top search queries, shows that the show is on a roll. As IndieWire reported, interest in Slow Horses nearly doubled between season two and season three, reaching its peak during season four. It has smashed that ceiling since then.

Interest in ‘Slow Horses’ hit an annual high with the release of its fifth season

Google Trends

The chart above shows that this week Slow Horses has already hit a score of 100 representing the maximum relative interest worldwide over the past 12 months rather than the absolute number of searches.

There is often a lag between the release of a well-reviewed show and an increase in searches by the public as it takes time for word of mouth to spread. Season five of Slow Horses is bucking that trend though it remains to be seen if it can sustain it. Within a matter of days more original content will hit streamers and vie for audiences’ attention.

The show has already been greenlit for a sixth and seventh season so its future is safe. If it can continue to maintain its popularity in the face of stiff competition, Slow Horses is likely to run and run even longer.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinereid/2025/09/23/the-tv-show-thats-surging-in-interest-on-its-third-100-scored-season/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016049-7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0.01557+0.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855+0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Share
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03799-5.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003393-1.04%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3849+0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:08
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns