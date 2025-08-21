‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

GRACE VAN PATTEN

THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX – GRACE VAN PATTEN

Disney/Adrienn Szabó

Hulu’s newest true crime show has arrived. Following the success of limited series like 2025’s Good American Family and 2022’s The Dropout, viewers are now transported to Italy for one of the most infamous real-life murder cases involving an American student abroad: Amanda Knox.

The series, which premiered on Aug. 20, stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers, Tell Me Lies) as the American college student who becomes entangled in a high-profile investigation for the 2007 sexual assault and murder of Meredith Kercher during her study abroad year in Italy.

Kercher, a 21-year-old British exchange student and one of Knox’s three roommates, was found dead from a knife attack in their shared flat in Perugia, Italy. Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested and imprisoned for the crime.

ForbesThe Shocking True Story Behind ‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ And Meredith Kercher’s MurderBy Monica Mercuri

In 2009, both were convicted of the killing — Knox received a 26-year sentence while Sollecito received 25 years. Though the ruling was overturned in 2011, Knox’s legal battle was far from over. In 2014, both Knox and Sollecito were reconvicted of murder, which was finally overturned in 2015.

The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox follows “the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later,” the synopsis reads. “The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.”

Knox serves as an executive producer on the limited series, alongside Monica Lewinsky, Knox’s husband, Christopher Robinson and Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale). “This is not a show about the worst experience of someone’s life,” Knox told The New York Times. “This is the show of a person’s choice to find closure on their own terms and to reclaim a sense of agency in their own life after that agency has been stolen from them.”

The first two episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox are now streaming on Hulu, but when will new episodes be available on the platform? Here’s everything you need to know, including the release time, episode count and more.

When Do New Episodes Of The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox Come Out On Hulu?

THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX – GRACE VAN PATTEN

Disney/Andrea Miconi

New episodes of The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox are released on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Hulu.

Episode 3 will be available on the streaming site on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

How Many Episodes Will Be In The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox?

THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX – ROBERTA MATTEI, GIUSEPPE DE DOMENICO, GINEVRA FERRARI, GRACE VAN PATTEN

Disney/Adrienn Szabó

There will be eight episodes in the first season of Hulu’s new limited series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

What Is The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox Release Schedule?

THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX – CORINNA LO CASTRO, GRETA BENDINELLI

Disney/Adrienn Szabó

The first two episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiered on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Meanwhile, the remaining six episodes will be released weekly until the anticipated Season 1 finale on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Check out the full release schedule with available episode titles below:

  • Episode 1, “Amanda” — Aired on Aug. 20
  • Episode 2, “Ci vediamo più tardi (“See you later”)” — Aired on Aug. 20
  • Episode 3, “TBA” — Airing on Aug. 27
  • Episode 4, “TBA” — Airing on Sept. 3
  • Episode 5, “TBA” — Airing on Sept. 10
  • Episode 6, “TBA” — Airing on Sept. 17
  • Episode 7, “TBA” — Airing on Sept. 24
  • Episode 8, “TBA” — Airing on Oct. 1

How To Watch The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox

THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX – GRACE VAN PATTEN, GIUSEPPE DE DOMENICO

Disney/Adrienn Szabó

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is exclusively available to stream on Hulu — or on Disney+ with one of the Disney+ Bundles. A basic Hulu subscription with ads costs $9.99 per month, while the Disney+ Hulu Bundle starts at $10.99/month.

How To Watch The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox For Free

Hulu offers free trials for new and eligible returning subscribers, but the duration of the trial depends on the plan you choose. Visit Hulu’s website to explore all available options so you can watch a portion of The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox for free.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is now streaming exclusively on Hulu. Watch the official trailer below.

