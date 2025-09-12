The U.S. and Japanese finance ministers issued a joint statement reiterating that they would not intervene in exchange rates for competitive purposes.

PANews reported on September 12th that the Japanese and US Treasury ministers issued a joint statement, stating that the US Treasury and the Japanese Ministry of Finance agreed to continue close consultations on macroeconomic and foreign exchange matters. They reiterated that exchange rates should be market-determined and that disorderly exchange rate fluctuations could have adverse effects on economic and financial stability. They also reiterated their commitment, in accordance with the IMF's charter, to refrain from manipulating foreign exchange rates or the international monetary system. They also reiterated the G7's commitment that fiscal and monetary policies will continue to be guided by achieving each country's domestic objectives, rather than intervening in exchange rates for competitive purposes.

The joint statement by the US and Japanese finance ministers also pledged to publicly disclose any foreign exchange intervention operations at least once a month.