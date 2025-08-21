The U.S. Open Is A Grand Slam That Doubles Up As A Summer Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain react after their match against Jack Draper of Great Britain and Jessica Pegula of United States during the mixed doubles first round at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open is the fourth and final tennis major of the year, and never fails to bring show business, style and elite sport to New York. No wonder it is called the ‘Glam Slam’ in some quarters. Flushing Meadows is flush with cash, celebrity and cool.
“If the right elements combine, as they did for Serena Williams’ period of dominance or Frances Tiafoe’s electrifying run to the 2022 semi-finals, the courtside becomes a who’s who of sporting legends, Hollywood stars, and chart-topping artists,” says James Tollington, Group Director at sports and entertainment agency, Fuse.
There’s always been a glossy magazine feel to the U.S. Open. When Anna Wintour watched Roger Federer play, it supercharged tennis to the chic parade. Wintour pulled off soft power dressing while Federer gracefully killed off opponents in his all-black attire during the night sessions.
There was a 60 per cent increase in overall celebrity appearances at the 2023 tournament, and the clothes-horse gang are getting the binoculars out for the next round of A-listers. Even the ATP has announced a deal with a tennis apparel company this week to reawaken their fashion and lifestyle arm.
“Fashion has always been woven into tennis, from early pioneers breaking dress codes to Serena commanding headlines with her Louis Vuitton tutu at the 2018 US Open,” said Tyler Ellis, the CEO of a self-named luxury handbag company whose clients have included Renee Zellweger, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez.
Celebrity watch is almost a sport in itself at Flushing Meadows, whether it’s Leonardo DiCaprio as the man in the mask, or Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in a PDA moment. Arthur Ashe Stadium is the largest tennis venue in the world and has plenty of premium seats for cultural pop icons.
“What we are seeing now is a new chapter, where style and sport are inseparable platforms,” Ellis tells me. “Tennis stars like Federer and Naomi Osaka remind the next generation that true cultural influence comes from discipline, excellence, and authenticity, and that sport is not only about athletic achievement but also about building a lasting legacy that inspires more deeply than a fleeting post.”
Given the trending intersection between tennis and pop culture, the USTA have seized the day, or more specifically, ‘the date’ with Game, Set, Matchmaker, a reality show that will be streamed on the U.S. Open’s YouTube Channel from August 24. Filmed during U.S. Open Fan Week, it follows a bachelorette and her quest for love to see if, like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, tennis can be the trigger to something more beautiful.
Immediate thoughts of the Philadelphia Phillies ’ Coldplay Kiss Cam’ at Citizens Bank Park come to mind. In this case, there are seven men who are vying for the hand of Ilana Sedaka, a former figure skating champion turned content creator. Tennis is the backdrop as she drifts around the grounds, hoping to find a spontaneous game changer to her Gen Z single life.
“The US Open has always thrived on blending sport and spectacle, but the risk is when spectacle starts to overshadow the tennis itself,” warns Harry Wright, Strategy Director of experiential agency, Imagination.
“A dating show or new doubles format may spark headlines, but if they feel like gimmicks, they risk undermining the tournament’s authenticity. The opportunity lies in positioning these cultural add-ons as peripheral content rather than central.”
The controversial two-day Mixed Doubles kicked off on Tuesday as the stars aligned with various degrees of success. The much-anticipated Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu partnership flashed megawatt smiles before succumbing to the more dour top seeds, Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. The golden tennis couple only had a 51-minute cameo role.
They had a lot more fun than Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilović, who played as if they had just met. This wasn’t authentic doubles tennis, but quality prevailed in the end as holders Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek in a thrilling final on Wednesday night.
The Italians won the $1 million cash prize, an increase of $800,000 on their takeaway last year. Even Wintour was there to add glamour to the Dynasty-like plot of doubles players feuding over the invasion of their domain. Everybody was Friends in the end, as the sitcom soundtrack was played by the resident DJs and Swiatek admitted that singles players had a lot to learn.
The tournament’s official cocktail, the Honey Deuce, hit a screaming forehand last year with sales of $12.8 million. The drink is poured in a special cup adorned with the names of past U.S. Open champions. It’s a drinkable collectible. Being seen or heard with whatever is going down – literally – is the mark of the modern world.
“The USTA and its broadcasters have deliberately leaned into the US Open as a cultural event, not just a tennis tournament. That aligns with broader trends in sport and entertainment,” says Tollington.
While Flushing Meadows always has the last word of the year in the majors, players often report for duty exhausted. Alcaraz has stated that the scheduling for the Mixed Doubles event caused headaches, and this would have been even more pronounced if he had played a full Cincinnati Open final against a sick Jannik Sinner the day before. Coco Gauff wanted to keep her mental energy for the singles. At least temperatures will not be as sweltering as last year.
Another captivating clash between Alcaraz and Sinner would be a fitting end to the slam story in 2025. The 145th edition has some neat national storylines too, including the continued rise of Ben Shelton, who might have Trinity Rodman whooping for him from the sidelines. There’s last year’s beaten finalist, Taylor Fritz, and a welcome homecoming for Wimbledon runner-up, Amanda Anisimova.
The tennis content is there and people will pay an average of $4,000 for the men’s final and just under £1900 for the women’s singles. The latter would be hard to stomach if there’s another double bagel.
The U.S. Open main draw is now a 15-day bonanza, allowing an estimated 70,000 more fans through the gates to immerse themselves in New York’s unofficial end of summer party. Hospitality sales were up by over a quarter in 2024, with almost half of experiential ticketholders first-time buyers. The tournament’s luxury suite offering sold out for the third year running as the site broke one million visitors through the three weeks.
“Fans today want more than a match. They expect experiences that cut across culture, lifestyle, and entertainment, but the focus must remain on world-class tennis,” says Wright. Glamour and tennis can co-exist after all.
