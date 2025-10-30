The UFC collaboration project, FIGHT tokens, raised $183 million in its public offering, exceeding its target by more than 100 times.

PANews reported on October 30th that, according to CoinDesk, the FIGHT token public offering launched by Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC, raised $183 million, far exceeding the initial target of $1.5 million, becoming the second project this week to exceed expectations. Previously, on October 27th, the project's first round of fundraising also concluded with a target of $750,000 and raised $15.7 million.

The FIGHT project, operated by Concept Labs, which holds a UFC license, is built on the Solana blockchain and aims to bring combat sports fan culture and athlete interaction onto the blockchain. The token will be used for governance, staking, payments, and a UFC event prediction market.

According to official disclosures, the total supply of FIGHT tokens is 10 billion, with 57% allocated to community incentives, 17.5% to investors, and 15% to the core team. As of now, Solscan data shows a total of 3,776 deposits participating in this public offering.