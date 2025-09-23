The UK’s Pension Protection Fund stated that it crafted rules to set the levy to zero

On Tuesday, the UK’s Pension Protection Fund (PPF) confirmed it would end its levy in 2025–26, freeing up £45 million, equal to about $60 million, for schemes this year. The lifeboat fund added that this year’s levy rules were written to allow the levy to be reduced to zero, provided the necessary legal changes made sufficient progress..

Kate Jones, chair of the PPF, commented on the bill’s progress: “The legislative changes we’ve needed to further reduce the levy have made good progress, giving us the confidence to act decisively for this year’s levy.”

The PPF said its decision will offer clarity for DB schemes and their sponsors

The PPF’s surplus stands at around £14 billion, but under current rules, which cap levy rises at 25%, it cannot implement a zero levy without losing the ability to raise funds again.

With the Pension Schemes Bill clearing its Commons committee stage earlier this month and enjoying broad support from policymakers and stakeholders, the PPF board said it was the right time to move to a zero levy. It added that the move would “provide timely clarity for DB schemes and their sponsors,” helping them make related financial decisions this year.

It also said it will keep engaging with policymakers throughout the Bill’s passage and plans to consult industry stakeholders on the 2026/27 levy once there is more clarity on the legislation.

In recent years, the PPF has become much better positioned to meet pension obligations, aided by higher interest rates that have raised funding levels in defined benefit schemes by reducing the present value of their liabilities.

PPF data shows that nearly 5,000 DB schemes are eligible for the pensions lifeboat. Together, they had a net surplus of about £219 billion over the cost of providing PPF-level benefits as of last March, marking a sharp improvement from a £90 billion deficit four years ago.

The fund currently holds £31 billion in assets, roughly about $41 billion. Around £14 billion of this sits above the amount required to meet existing obligations, serving as a buffer against potential future claims and the risk of longer-than-expected beneficiary lifespans.

Jon Forsyth and Andy Bord said they were pleased with the PPF’s zero levy confirmation

According to Zoe Alexander, Pensions UK’s executive director of policy and advocacy, the PPF is well-managed and well-funded, at a time when the defined-benefit sector it supports has turned a deficit into a large aggregate surplus.

She said: “The reduction of the levy to zero is positive news for DB pension funds, their members and their sponsors, and is the culmination of collaborative working and constructive conversations between Pensions UK, its members and the PPF.”

Jon Forsyth, chair of the Society of Pension Professionals’ DB committee, argued similarly, welcoming the PPF’s confirmation of the zero levy. He also applauded the fund for taking action before the Pension Schemes Bill became law. Brightwell CEO Morten Nilsson also described the move as a “landmark moment.”

Additionally, Andy Bord, Railpen’s CEO, said the trustee welcomed the PPF’s financial self-sufficiency milestone, given the significant contributions made by railway pension scheme members and employers.

