The Ultimate Guide to SPL Tokens on Solana From An Actual Dev

\ Read this guide to understand SPL tokens and how to create and deploy your own SPL token on Solana, with explanations, examples, code and best practices.
\
https://youtu.be/K5gIybZ-uS4?embedable=true
\
To follow this guide and successfully mint a Solana SPL token, you’ll need the following:
\
:::tip ✔ Verify your Node.js version by running
node -v in your terminal. If it’s below 16.15, update it and confirm the new version.
:::
\
\
:::tip ⚡️ If you are already familiar with Solana and SPL tokens and ready to dive into coding, jump to the " Create SPL Tokens” section below.
:::
\ SOL is Solana’s native token, used for transactions and governance. All other tokens, whether fungible or non-fungible (NFTs), are defined as SPL tokens.
SPL Token-2022 are used to create digital assets on the Solana blockchain, just like ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. Defined by the Solana Program Library, SPL tokens support both fungible and non-fungible assets.
Solana’s ecosystem provides a foundation for SPL token development, supported by significant metrics:
https://x.com/arorautkarshini/status/1955988104004653429?embedable=true
The Solana Program Library (SPL) supports a variety of token standards, defined by the Token Metadata program, to accommodate these diverse use cases. The Token Metadata program tracks a token’s fungibility using the Token Standard enum on the Metadata account.
\
Fungible
Simple SPL Tokens
Supply >= 0
Limited metadata (name, symbol, description, image)
Decimal points: ≥1 (e.g., 6 for USDC)
Eg: USDC
\
Fungible Asset
Semi-fungible tokens
Supply >= 0
Extended metadata, attribute-heavy
Decimal points: 0 (no divisibility beyond whole units)
Eg: Gaming items like a sword
\
NonFungible
Unique SPL Tokens
Supply = 1
Decimal points: 0 (indivisible, unique assets)
Eg: Mad Lads
\
ProgrammableNonFungible
Controlled Unique SPL Tokens
Supply = 1
Decimal points: 0 (indivisible, unique assets with rules)
Eg: NFT with enforced royalties
\
:::info ***🔍︎ ***USDC operates on Solana’s Token Program. Using the explorer, you can analyze token metrics like total supply, addresses of mint and freeze authorities, decimal precision, associated token accounts, and a log of recent transactions.
\
EPjFWdd5AufqSSqeM2qN1xzybapC8G4wEGGkZwyTDt1v
\ :::
\
:::info 💻 Code: https://github.com/utkarshiniarora/spl-token/
:::
\ We will use
ts-node
\
Install Solana CLI
Run the following command to install the Solana CLI tool suite:
sh -c "$(curl -sSfL https://release.anza.xyz/stable/install)"
After installation, close and reopen your terminal, then verify with:
solana --version
\ Set Up Devnet
Configure the Solana CLI to use the Devnet cluster for a testing environment:
solana config set --url https://api.devnet.solana.com
Verify the configuration:
solana config get
\ Create Project Directory
Set up a new project:
mkdir mint-token cd mint-token
\ Initialize Node.js Project
yarn init --yes tsc --init
Update tsconfig.json to include:
"resolveJsonModule": true, "esModuleInterop": true
\ Install Dependencies:
yarn add @solana/web3.js@1 @metaplex-foundation/umi @metaplex-foundation/mpl-token-metadata @metaplex-foundation/umi-bundle-defaults bs58
\ Your package.json should now look like this:
{ "name": "mint-token", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "license": "MIT", "dependencies": { "@metaplex-foundation/mpl-token-metadata": "^3.3.0", "@metaplex-foundation/umi": "^0.9.2", "@metaplex-foundation/umi-bundle-defaults": "^0.9.2", "@solana/web3.js": "^1.98.0", "bs58": "^6.0.0" } }
\
Create wallet.ts:
@solana/web3.js provides Solana blockchain functions
fs handles file operations
bs58 encodes/decodes keys in Base58 format, a common standard for Solana
import { Keypair, LAMPORTS_PER_SOL, Connection } from "@solana/web3.js"; import * as fs from 'fs'; import bs58 from 'bs58'; const endpoint = "https://api.devnet.solana.com"; const solanaConnection = new Connection(endpoint);
\ A new wallet is created with
Keypair.generate(), which generates a random public-private key pair. The public key (your wallet address) is logged, think of it as your Solana account number
const keypair = Keypair.generate(); console.log(`Generated new KeyPair. Wallet PublicKey: `, keypair.publicKey.toString());
\ The private key (secret key) is encoded into a Base58 string for readability and security. The secret key is transformed into a JSON-friendly array of numbers, then saved to
secretKey.json. This file stores your wallet’s private key securely for later use (e.g., minting tokens). The
fs.writeFile call handles the save, with an error check.
const secret_array = keypair.secretKey .toString() .split(',') .map(value => Number(value)); const secret = JSON.stringify(secret_array); fs.writeFile('secretKey.json', secret, 'utf8', function(err) { if (err) throw err; console.log('SecretKey generated successfully'); });
\ An
async function requests 1 SOL (in lamports) from the Devnet faucet to your new wallet’s public key. The
requestAirdrop returns a transaction ID (txId), which you can view on Solana Explorer to confirm the airdrop. Errors are caught and logged if something goes wrong.
(async () => { const airdropSignature = solanaConnection.requestAirdrop( keypair.publicKey, LAMPORTS_PER_SOL, ); try { const txId = await airdropSignature; console.log(`Airdrop Transaction Id: ${txId}`); console.log(`https://explorer.solana.com/tx/${txId}?cluster=devnet`); } catch (err) { console.log(err); } })();
\ Run the script using the following command:
ts-node wallet.ts
\ Add Wallet to Phantom ( optional )
Copy the private key from the console output and import it into a wallet like Phantom.
:::warning ❗ The private key gives access to your funds on Solana. This is only shared for educational purposes.
Do not share this ever.
Store it safely in
.env file and add.it to
.gitnore file before pushing the code to GitHub.
:::
\
Each token has metadata that must be accessible to ensure token visibility on explorers and wallets. The metadata is uploaded to a decentralized storage solution like IPFS. Here’s how to do it with Filebase:
\ Sign Up and Set Up Filebase
\ Upload Token Icon
In the Filebase Dashboard, go to the “Files” tab and click “Upload” or drag your icon file.
\ Create Metadata JSON File
Open your terminal in the project folder and create a metadata file token.json
Paste this template, customizing it for your token:
{ "name": "Takamura", "symbol": "TK", "description": "World Champion", "image": "filebase link" }
\ Upload the Metadata JSON to Filebase
token.json the same way you did the icon.
\
Create mint.ts:
CreateUmi initializes the Umi client.
secretKey.json into a Keypair using
createKeypairFromSecretKey
import { percentAmount, generateSigner, signerIdentity, createSignerFromKeypair } from '@metaplex-foundation/umi'; import { TokenStandard, createAndMint, mplTokenMetadata } from '@metaplex-foundation/mpl-token-metadata'; import { createUmi } from '@metaplex-foundation/umi-bundle-defaults'; import secret from './secretKey.json'; const umi = createUmi('https://api.devnet.solana.com'); const userWallet = umi.eddsa.createKeypairFromSecretKey(new Uint8Array(secret)); const userWalletSigner = createSignerFromKeypair(umi, userWallet);
\ Metadata Definition
In this step, we define the token identity
const metadata = { name: "Takamura", symbol: "TK", uri: "https://tart-red-catfish.myfilebase.com/ipfs/Qmf7gMX8vcCcHPH3S7AZoKK9NGfPj27H1bBgorCfe6WfKr", };
\ Token Minting
createAndMint deploys the mint and mints 1 million tokens. Parameters include:
mint: The generated mint account.
authority: The wallet as the minting authority
name,
symbol,
uri: Metadata details
sellerFeeBasisPoints: Set to 0% (no royalties)
decimals: 8, allowing 8 decimal places for divisibility (add 0 if creating Non-fungible tokens )
amount: 1,000,000 tokens with 8 decimals (1,000,000_00000000)
tokenOwner: The wallet owning the minted tokens
tokenStandard: Fungible for a divisible token ( type NonFungible for NFT )
sendAndConfirm submits the transaction and confirms it on the blockchain.
createAndMint(umi, { mint, authority: umi.identity, name: metadata.name, symbol: metadata.symbol, uri: metadata.uri, sellerFeeBasisPoints: percentAmount(0), decimals: 8, amount: 1000000_00000000, tokenOwner: userWallet.publicKey, tokenStandard: TokenStandard.Fungible, }).sendAndConfirm(umi) .then(() => { console.log("Successfully minted 1 million tokens (", mint.publicKey, ")"); }) .catch((err) => { console.error("Error minting tokens:", err); });
\
Run the script with:
ts-node mint.ts
\ The output generates the address of the token:
\ Verify Token On Explorer
Go to https://explorer.solana.com/?cluster=devnet
Paste the address and view your token, it should look something like this:
\ Or check it out here:
https://explorer.solana.com/address/DL2ejsbqhDEYpk2bFNSwBX9DDw1VfsL7BbphtVcEjYYd?cluster=devnet
\
Once your SPL token is thoroughly tested on devnet, change the endpoint from Devnet to Mainnet and verify it on the Solana Explorer. The next step is to make it visible and tradable on marketplaces like **Magic Eden,** one of Solana’s most popular NFT and token platforms.
\
\
Verify Token Metadata
\ Create a Magic Eden Account
\ Submit Token for Verification
\ Approval & Listing
\ Trading & Promotion
Once live, share your Magic Eden token link with your community.
Optionally set up a liquidity pool (e.g., on Orca) to make the token actively tradable.
\
Security: Never expose private keys in production code. Use environment variables (.env) and add them to .gitignore.
Cost: Devnet SOL is free via airdrops, but mainnet deployments require real SOL for gas fees.
IPFS: Ensure your IPFS provider (e.g., Filebase) supports pinning for persistent data availability.
Testing: Test thoroughly on Devnet before Mainnet deployment to avoid costly errors.
\
This guide delivers a comprehensive walkthrough for creating and deploying an SPL token on the Solana blockchain using the Metaplex Token Standard and Umi client. The process includes setting up a development environment with Node.js and TypeScript, generating a wallet with airdropped SOL on Devnet, uploading metadata to IPFS via Filebase, and minting a fungible token with provided code examples. SPL tokens, built on Solana’s high-throughput infrastructure, support diverse use cases such as fungible assets and NFTs, offering a scalable and cost-efficient foundation for Web3 projects.