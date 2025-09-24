The 8th edition of Future Blockchain Summit returns on October 12-15, 2025 in Dubai Harbour, UAE. The summit brings together innovators, regulators, unicorns, and deal-makers for four days of unfiltered business, tech, and impact. Use code COMMGGENS40 to get 40% off your delegate pass & unlock exclusive sessions, networking lounges, and keynotes.The 8th edition of Future Blockchain Summit returns on October 12-15, 2025 in Dubai Harbour, UAE. The summit brings together innovators, regulators, unicorns, and deal-makers for four days of unfiltered business, tech, and impact. Use code COMMGGENS40 to get 40% off your delegate pass & unlock exclusive sessions, networking lounges, and keynotes.

The Ultimate Next Gen Finance and Decentralised Tech Event in Dubai | Oct 12–15, 2025

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/24 20:56
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09279+5.01%
GET
GET$0.005427-6.62%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000151-5.62%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12119-9.93%

Event Dates: October 12-15, 2025 \n Location: Dubai Harbour

In its 8th edition, Future Blockchain Summit returns, joining forces with Fintech Surge to deliver the ultimate collision of blockchain, fintech, and digital assets.

This is where the future of money takes shape, in real time, with real leaders. From DeFi and payments to insurtech and AI-powered finance, the summit brings together innovators, regulators, unicorns, and deal-makers for four days of unfiltered business, tech, and impact.

Co-located with Expand North Star - world’s largest startup and investor connect event, it’s your gateway to scale, fund, launch, and lead in the world’s fastest-growing digital economy.

:::tip Get Your Free Visitor Pass Today!

🎟️ Use code COMMGGENS40 to get 40% off your delegate pass & unlock exclusive sessions, networking lounges, and keynotes. \n 👉 Get Your Pass: https://lnkd.in/deDc_whQ

:::

Exhibit With Us:

  • Register to exhibit

For Fintech Companies:

  • Register to exhibit

In its 8th year, this powerhouse event packs a punch with:

  • 250+ global speakers shaping the next wave of finance and tech
  • 1,200+ investors ready to discover and fund the next breakout startups
  • Live demos & product launches that turn ideas into real deals
  • Regulators, central banks & institutions hashing out the future of money, live
  • Startups, this is your launchpad - get in front of top VCs, accelerators, and ecosystem leaders ready to invest

This isn’t just an event, it’s where breakthroughs happen, where partnerships ignite, and where the future of finance is written.

The GITEX Digital Assets Forum – Invite-Only

A major highlight of the show: an exclusive, closed-door forum where the world’s top regulators, central banks, financial institutions, and blockchain architects dive deep into:

  • Tokenized finance & CBDCs
  • Cross-border compliance & governance
  • AI in financial infrastructure
  • Institutional DeFi and digital asset adoption

Why You Should Be There

  • For Startups: This is your moment. Show off your tech, pitch to global investors, and scale across MENA.
  • For Fintech & Blockchain Companies: Exhibit to meet buyers, partners, and government delegations with real budgets.
  • For Visitors: Discover what’s next in crypto, digital assets, AI-powered fintech, and decentralised finance - all under one roof.
  • For Investors & VCs: 1,000+ startups, endless deal flow, global founders, curated networking.

One Pass. Four Shows. Total Access.

Your pass gives you access to four premium tech events, including Expand North Star, Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge, Green Impact, and more - all happening under the GITEX umbrella.

🔗 Claim Your Free Visitor Pass Today

Organised by: Dubai World Trade Centre

📩 Sales & Sponsorship: Thomas Atkinson – [email protected] \n 📩 Media Partnership: Surabhi Saxena – [email protected] \n 📩 Speaking Opportunities: Vishnu Gopaldas – [email protected]

Stay Updated \n Instagram |Facebook |LinkedIn |Twitter |YouTube |TikTok |Threads |RSS Podcast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Share
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Share
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0.01045+2.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10013+2.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption