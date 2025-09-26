The United Nations launches the "Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance" mechanism

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CCTV News, the United Nations held a high-level meeting on the 25th local time to launch the "Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance." In his speech, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a major global platform for focusing on this transformative technology. Guterres stated that the goals of the global dialogue are clear: to help build safe, reliable, and trustworthy AI systems based on international law, human rights, and effective oversight; to promote synergy between governance systems, aligning rules, reducing barriers, and fostering economic cooperation; and to encourage open innovation, including open source tools, that is accessible to all.