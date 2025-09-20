The post The United Nations To Bridge The Gaps In Blockchain Knowledge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 19, 2025 at 16:50 // News In a move that signals blockchain’s growing recognition as a tool for governance and public good, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy.” This initiative, created in partnership with the Exponential Science Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain technology and public sector applications. Its goal is to provide governments with the knowledge and tools needed to implement blockchain-based solutions for some of the world’s most pressing development challenges. The academy will offer a curriculum, that however, is tailored only to public officials working at UNDP, UNCDF, and UNV. The program has five main pillars: Inclusive Digital Finance: Utilizing blockchain to bring financial services to the unbanked. Transparent Governance: Implementing blockchain for transparent and auditable record-keeping. Supply Chain Integrity: Enhancing the security and traceability of goods. Climate Resilience: Using blockchain to manage data and track climate-related initiatives. Digital Identity Solutions: Creating secure, decentralized digital IDs. By moving beyond mere theoretical discussions and focusing on tangible implementation, the UNDP hopes the academy will lead to the deployment of scalable, high-impact blockchain projects. This initiative solidifies blockchain’s role beyond cryptocurrency and positions it as a critical technology for building a more transparent, efficient, and equitable society. Source: https://coinidol.com/un-blockchain-knowledge/The post The United Nations To Bridge The Gaps In Blockchain Knowledge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 19, 2025 at 16:50 // News In a move that signals blockchain’s growing recognition as a tool for governance and public good, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy.” This initiative, created in partnership with the Exponential Science Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain technology and public sector applications. Its goal is to provide governments with the knowledge and tools needed to implement blockchain-based solutions for some of the world’s most pressing development challenges. The academy will offer a curriculum, that however, is tailored only to public officials working at UNDP, UNCDF, and UNV. The program has five main pillars: Inclusive Digital Finance: Utilizing blockchain to bring financial services to the unbanked. Transparent Governance: Implementing blockchain for transparent and auditable record-keeping. Supply Chain Integrity: Enhancing the security and traceability of goods. Climate Resilience: Using blockchain to manage data and track climate-related initiatives. Digital Identity Solutions: Creating secure, decentralized digital IDs. By moving beyond mere theoretical discussions and focusing on tangible implementation, the UNDP hopes the academy will lead to the deployment of scalable, high-impact blockchain projects. This initiative solidifies blockchain’s role beyond cryptocurrency and positions it as a critical technology for building a more transparent, efficient, and equitable society. Source: https://coinidol.com/un-blockchain-knowledge/

The United Nations To Bridge The Gaps In Blockchain Knowledge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 02:44
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06218-11.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08556-2.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017491+0.15%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06647-3.70%
Sep 19, 2025 at 16:50 // News

In a move that signals blockchain’s growing recognition as a tool for governance and public good, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy.”


This initiative, created in partnership with the Exponential Science Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain technology and public sector applications. Its goal is to provide governments with the knowledge and tools needed to implement blockchain-based solutions for some of the world’s most pressing development challenges.


The academy will offer a curriculum, that however, is tailored only to public officials working at UNDP, UNCDF, and UNV. The program has five main pillars:


  • Inclusive Digital Finance: Utilizing blockchain to bring financial services to the unbanked.


  • Transparent Governance: Implementing blockchain for transparent and auditable record-keeping.


  • Supply Chain Integrity: Enhancing the security and traceability of goods.


  • Climate Resilience: Using blockchain to manage data and track climate-related initiatives.


  • Digital Identity Solutions: Creating secure, decentralized digital IDs.


By moving beyond mere theoretical discussions and focusing on tangible implementation, the UNDP hopes the academy will lead to the deployment of scalable, high-impact blockchain projects.


This initiative solidifies blockchain’s role beyond cryptocurrency and positions it as a critical technology for building a more transparent, efficient, and equitable society.

Source: https://coinidol.com/un-blockchain-knowledge/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08548-2.77%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014147-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01749+0.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-1.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.99-2.37%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1