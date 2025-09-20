The United Nations To Bridge The Gaps In Blockchain Knowledge

Sep 19, 2025 at 16:50 // News

In a move that signals blockchain’s growing recognition as a tool for governance and public good, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to launch a “Government Blockchain Academy.”



This initiative, created in partnership with the Exponential Science Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between emerging blockchain technology and public sector applications. Its goal is to provide governments with the knowledge and tools needed to implement blockchain-based solutions for some of the world’s most pressing development challenges.



The academy will offer a curriculum, that however, is tailored only to public officials working at UNDP, UNCDF, and UNV. The program has five main pillars:



Inclusive Digital Finance : Utilizing blockchain to bring financial services to the unbanked.





Transparent Governance : Implementing blockchain for transparent and auditable record-keeping.





Supply Chain Integrity : Enhancing the security and traceability of goods.





Climate Resilience : Using blockchain to manage data and track climate-related initiatives.





Digital Identity Solutions : Creating secure, decentralized digital IDs.





By moving beyond mere theoretical discussions and focusing on tangible implementation, the UNDP hopes the academy will lead to the deployment of scalable, high-impact blockchain projects.



This initiative solidifies blockchain’s role beyond cryptocurrency and positions it as a critical technology for building a more transparent, efficient, and equitable society.