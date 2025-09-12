The US Department of Justice seeks to seize over $500,000 in USDT from the private wallets of an Iranian drone supplier.

PANews reported on September 12th, according to Decrypt, that the US Department of Justice has filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit seeking to recover $584,741 USDT from an Iranian citizen. According to the DOJ, Mohammad Abedini is the founder of SDRA, an Iranian company that provides technical support for Iran's "Shahed" military drone. The tokens were allegedly held in a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, but authorities did not provide further details.

