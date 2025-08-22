The US government added 62 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 60,027

PANews reported on August 22 that according to Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR), the US government has added 62 Ethereum to its holdings, bringing its total holdings to 60,027, with an estimated value of approximately US$258 million.
Earlier yesterday, news broke that the US government’s official wallet received 76.56 ETH, involving the seizure of Uranium Finance assets .
