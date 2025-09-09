The US OCC plans to remove the "reputational risk" clause to curb the "de-banking" behavior of banks

PANews reported on September 9th that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ( OCC ) announced it would revise its regulations, removing references to "reputational risk" and requiring nine major regulated banks to disclose their "de-banking" practices. OCC Director Jonathan Gould stated that the move aims to eliminate unfair discrimination against customers based on political or religious beliefs. This follows an executive order signed by the U.S. President directing federal regulators to overhaul relevant regulatory standards.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.