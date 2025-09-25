The US SEC has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF under its new common standard.

PANews reported on September 25 that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, posted on the X platform: "The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has been approved under the US SEC's new common listing standards. The fund will now be able to hold crypto assets other than Bitcoin and Ethereum. It seems likely that XRP, SOL, and XLM will be included." PANews reported on September 25 that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, posted on the X platform: "The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has been approved under the US SEC's new common listing standards. The fund will now be able to hold crypto assets other than Bitcoin and Ethereum. It seems likely that XRP, SOL, and XLM will be included."