The US SEC has issued a letter to DoubleZero confirming that the 2Z token does not need to be registered as an equity security.

PANews reported on September 30th that DoubleZero announced on the X platform that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had issued a no-action letter to DoubleZero regarding 2Z. This letter indicates that 2Z does not need to be registered as a class of "equity security," and that the programmatic flow of 2Z on the DoubleZero network does not constitute securities trading. The no-action letter indicates that the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance has reviewed the operation of the programmatic distribution of 2Z tokens and concluded that "based on the facts presented, the Division will not recommend enforcement action to the Commission." For the DoubleZero project and its stakeholders, this letter means that the SEC will not recommend enforcement action regarding the flow of 2Z tokens within the DoubleZero network.