The US SEC plans to introduce universal listing standards for crypto ETPs, which may accelerate product issuance.

PANews reported on September 16th that The Block reported that the US SEC is promoting universal listing standards for crypto spot ETPs . In the future, crypto ETPs that meet pre-defined criteria will no longer need to apply individually and can be approved in as little as 75 days. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan stated that if the new regulations are implemented, various crypto assets such as Solana , XRP , and Chainlink are expected to quickly launch ETPs , driving market expansion. Previously, after the traditional ETF market adopted similar regulations, annual issuance increased from 117 to 370 .

