This happened in the early days of my Virtuals, before I fully understood the power of Virgen Points and how to pledge efficiently on AI agents genesis launches. It the same launch would take place today… could be life-changing profit!

Want a tl;dr on Virtuals genesis? It replaces traditional presales with a points-based model that rewards merit instead of insider access. The synergy is beneficial for both holders and yappers!

To participate, users have to pledge Virgen Points and $VIRTUAL tokens to secure allocations of new AI agent tokens at fixed valuations. It’s simple, onchain, fair, and open to anyone willing to engage.

VIRGEN was the first meme coin issued on the Virtuals Protocol, created by Vader Research! Rather than being a utility token, it was designed purely as a cultural experiment with no roadmap or value proposition. The haydays of AI agents!

The token launched without any lock-up period, meaning users could buy or sell immediately after launch… such a rarity among presale token! It came with 1B supply and 100% in circulation.

It launched like a cannonball! Was airdropped to OGs, AI token holders, and early Virtuals users, plus buybacks, burns and more airdrops from fees! The meme coin quickly gained traction, surging…