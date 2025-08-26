The Virtuals AI Agents Bonanza — $ROBOT by RoboStack and $BOOKIE

By: Medium
2025/08/26 18:04
Edge
EDGE$0.49304-5.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-1.90%

Welcome to the Virtuals Society, where onchain AI meets the edge of innovation. It all starts with the OGs, then flows into Genesis, the real engine powering the next wave. This is beyond alpha and pump signals!

Genesis is the Virtuals AI launchpad and comes with no shady presales, just a clean points-based system where merit wins. Virgen Points are the key, which you earn by creating content, joining launches, trading agent tokens, or staking!

They are recalculated daily and expire rather fast, so only active contributors stay ahead. The Kaito Yappers and the AI agents stakers will earn Virgen Points, so the hustle is simplified.

All you need? Pledge Virgen Points + $VIRTUAL to lock in allocations at fixed prices. It’s all onchain, simple, fair, and open to all. Are you ready to dive into the AI future?

Don’t skip the research part, and see what the OGs are saying! In short, Genesis is your gateway and Virgen Points are your tickets. Keep earning and stay involved… but remember that in this game it’s the activity that opens doors.

I pledged for several AI agents in my first week on Virtuals and all performed well. However, some performed excellent and beyond any predictions. My stash of $BIZ, $ARBUS and $AXR are valued at $127 and…

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-1.22%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000305+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+8.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 18:44
Share
A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012106-1.57%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

PANews reported on August 26 that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS), a diversified holding company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., reported an increase of 8,420 XRP tokens between August 18 and August 24, 2025, with a total investment of approximately $25,000. The company has now purchased a total of 31,420 XRP tokens year-to-date.
XRP
XRP$2.9118-1.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692-2.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 19:14
Share

Trending News

More

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC

High risk, high reward: Crypto perpetual futures gain momentum in US