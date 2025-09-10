The Weeknd Blocked From A New No. 1 By Two Of The Biggest Rock Stars Of All Time

The Weeknd’s Beauty Behind the Madness anniversary reissue sparks three top 10 U.K. hits as “Often,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Tell Your Friends” debut. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: In this image released on December 7, The Weeknd performs during his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour at SoFi Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Live Nation) Getty Images for Live Nation

Since his debut album Beauty Behind the Madness dropped in 2015, The Weeknd has released multiple bestselling collections, including some that have produced a number of the most successful songs of all time. The Canadian R&B and pop superstar never misses, and all of his full-lengths have become hugely commercially popular… but none have quite managed the magic of his first.

The Weeknd recently celebrated Beauty Behind the Madness’s tenth anniversary by re-releasing it on vinyl. He also shared multiple tracks from the project on the same format, and thanks to that move, he earns several new top 10 hits in the United Kingdom, as some of his oldest smashes debut in impressive positions.

Three The Weeknd Tracks Enter the Top 10

Three songs from Beauty Behind the Madness appear on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts for the first time. All three open inside the top 10 on both rosters, proving there’s still significant interest in The Weeknd’s catalog — especially in owning these beloved cuts on physical formats.

“Often,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Tell Your Friends”

The biggest win among the bunch, “Often,” opens at No. 3 on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts. “Can’t Feel My Face” comes in just one space beneath at No. 4 on both, while “Tell Your Friends” launches at No. 5.

New Highs on the Vinyl Chart

On the Official Vinyl Singles chart, The Weeknd goes from two top 10s to five all at once. Amazingly, none of his tracks had ever peaked at Nos. 3, 4, or 5 before. “Blinding Lights” hit No. 1, while “One of the Girls” stalled at No. 2.

Doubling The Weeknd’s Top 10s

The superstar also doubles his total top 10s on the Official Physical Singles ranking. “Blinding Lights” once led the charge, “One of the Girls” with Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp peaked at No. 3, and “Take My Breath” stalled at No. 7. With this week’s new arrivals, he jumps from three top 10s to six in one swing.

Three Cuts Land on Singles Sales Chart

All three tracks also appear on the Official Singles Sales chart, the list of bestselling tunes across all formats and methods. “Often” and “Can’t Feel My Face” return, while “Tell Your Friends” makes its debut.

More The Weeknd Smashes Chart

Three other Weeknd classics — “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Timeless” with Playboi Carti — also live on the Official Hip Hop & R&B Singles chart. “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears” hold steady at Nos. 15 and 17, respectively, while “Timeless” slips one space to No. 21.

David Bowie and Mick Jagger Beat The Weeknd

On both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts, The Weeknd is beaten only by the same two tunes: “Dancing in the Street” by Mick Jagger and David Bowie, which debuts at No. 1, and “Maine” by Noah Kahan, which launches in the runner-up spot.