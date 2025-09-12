The Weeknd’s Decade-Old Single Returns And Reaches A New All-Time Peak

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 23:52
The Weeknd’s “Often” reenters the U.K.’s Official Single Sales chart at No. 46 — a new all-time high — and debuts at No. 3 on the vinyl and physical singles rankings. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Abel Tesfaye attends Lionsgate’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” World Premiere on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s been well over a decade since The Weeknd began promoting his album Beauty Behind the Madness, which would be the project that turned him into a global powerhouse. “Often” served as the lead focus track from that project, and he dropped it in the summer of 2014, a year before the full-length arrived.

Well over a decade after it was first unveiled, “Often” becomes a top 10 bestseller on multiple charts in the United Kingdom and returns to a third list, reaching a new all-time high as it reappears, thanks to continued support from fans across the country.

“Often” Returns as a Bestseller

“Often” rebounds onto the Official Single Sales chart this week. The Weeknd’s cut comes in at No. 46 on the list of bestselling tracks of any style and via any format, be they on physical copies such as on CD, vinyl, or cassette, or digital downloads.

The Weeknd’s First Appearance in Years

“Often” appears on the Official Single Sales chart for just the third time. The early-career cut debuted on the tally in March 2016, opening at No. 80. The following frame, it dipped to No. 88 and then disappeared. “Often” hasn’t been seen on the most competitive list of the top-purchased cuts in the U.K. since the spring of 2016.

“Often” Benefits from its Vinyl Release

The Weeknd recently released “Often” on vinyl for the first time, and purchases of the product help it reach its new high point on the Official Single Sales chart. “Often” also debuts at No. 3 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts at the same time.

Other The Weeknd Cuts Return As Well

“Often” is one of two cuts from Beauty Behind the Madness that return to the Official Single Sales chart. “Can’t Feel My Face” comes in fewer than 10 spaces further south at No. 54. That’s not a new high point though, as it previously peaked at No. 4. “Tell Your Friends” debuts on the tally as well, coming in at No. 69.

Multiple New Top 10 Wins

Joining “Often” inside the highest tier on the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts are both “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Tell Your Friends.” Those tunes launch at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, on the two tallies.

“Often” And Its Place In The Weeknd’s History

Despite being released as the first single from Beauty Behind the Madness, “Often” didn’t appear on the Official Singles chart — the main ranking of the most consumed songs in the U.K. — until the album itself arrived. “Often” opened and peaked at No. 65 and spent just three frames on the busy tally, appearing the same time as tracks like “Acquainted,” “Losers” with Labrinth, “Dark Times” with Ed Sheeran, “Prisoner” with Lana Del Rey, and others.

“Often” marked The Weeknd’s eighth smash on the Official Singles chart, following his own singles “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Earned It,” as well as collaborations with Sia, Drake, and Ariana Grande.

