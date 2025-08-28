The whale address 0xa523 holds a total of 86,800 ETH, worth $298 million.

By: PANews
2025/08/28 12:58
Ethereum
ETH$4,584.34+0.11%

According to PANews on August 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0xa523 continued to increase its ETH long position, currently holding a total of 86,845 ETH, with a total value of approximately US$297.7 million. The liquidation price of this position was US$4,342.8.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin ETFs gained $219M in inflows as institutions return, fueling predictions of a breakout toward $130K and beyond.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 13:13
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.00995-11.16%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000791-2.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+18.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
Solayer
LAYER$0.5522+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 11:10
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem