The whale/institution that purchased ASTER for 7.5 million USDT is suspected of hedging its short position on Hyperliquid.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the whale/institution that purchased ASTER for 7.5 million USDT was not nakedly long ASTER. An associated wallet of this address performed hedging or funding fee arbitrage operations on Hyperliquid: it shorted 6.486 million ASTER with 3x leverage (the same amount as the spot purchase). This should be a hedging or arbitrage of funding fees (the current rate on Hyperliquid is positive, that is, longs pay shorts for funding fees, and the annualized rate is as high as 450%).
