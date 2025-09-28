The “whale that held 24.29 million XPL yesterday” has transferred the tokens, and the receiving address has not yet transferred or sold them.

PANews reported on September 28 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "mysterious whale who held 24.29 million XPL yesterday" had transferred the tokens to the address 0x57d...02dd1 at 10:30 last night, and then transferred them to the Plasma mainnet via the Hyperliquid cross-chain bridge. The receiving address has not yet transferred or sold the tokens, which are worth US$39.6 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.