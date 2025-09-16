The whale who bought 2 million HYPE at an average price of $8.68 9 months ago has made a profit of $89.8 million and may be taking profits.

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale purchased 2 million HYPE tokens nine months ago at an average price of $8.68, totaling $17.4 million, and staked them across nine wallets. The value of these tokens has now increased to $107.2 million, representing a net profit of $89.8 million. Seven days ago, the whale requested to unlock the staked tokens and received them 21 hours ago, leading to speculation that they may soon sell them for a profit.

