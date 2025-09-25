The whale who bought 50 million USDC during the initial Plasma staking period received approximately $40.56 million worth of XPL.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale/institution 0x790...41023, which invested 50 million USDC in the initial Plasma staking in June this year (two months ago, the address added another 2.7 million USDT to the staking), has obtained 54,081,783.66 XPL, which is worth approximately US$40.56 million at the current price.
