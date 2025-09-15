‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Is Nearly Shut Out At The 2025 Emmys

“The White Lotus” Season 3 partial cast poster. HBO/HBO Max

Despite having multiple acting nominations, The White Lotus Season 3 had a rough time at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The White Lotus Season 3 had 23 Primetime Emmy nominations going into the ceremony, and thanks to the Creative Arts Emmys, the acclaimed hit HBO series narrowly avoided a complete shutout.

The hit HBO series received several of its nominations in the major categories, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. The Pitt defeated The White Lotus in the category, though, along Severance, Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise and Slow Horses.

Since The White Lotus features ensemble casts without leads, nearly all of the show’s nominations came in the supporting categories. Season 3 received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations for Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Natasha Rothwell, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell and Walton Goggins.

At the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in early September, Scott Glenn was nominated for an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Emmy, which went to Shawn Hatosy for his turn in the HBO/HBO Max series The Pitt.

Glenn was one of The White Lotus Season 3’s 13 Creative Arts Emmy nominations. Of the 13, only composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

As such, The White Lotus Season 3 only won one Emmy overall out of 23 three nominations.

The win is a bittersweet one for the series, considering that de Veer left the series earlier this year after having a fallout with The White Lotus creator Mike White, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Mike White, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Connie Britton winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The White Lotus”, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

‘The White Lotus’ Fared Much Better At The Emmys With Seasons 1 And 2

The White Lotus was fairly successful with its first two seasons at the Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 15 Emmys out of 43 nominations. With the show’s one win for Season 3, The White Lotus has earned 16 Emmys out of 66 nominations to date.

The White Lotus Season 1 from 2022 was nominated for 20 Emmys and won 10, including statuettes for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing and Writing for show creator Mike White, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Murray Bartlett and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge.

In 2023, The White Lotus Season 2 was nominated for 23 Emmys and scored five wins. Of those, the only win in the major Emmy categories came for Coolidge again in the Outstanding Supporting Actress Category.

