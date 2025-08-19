The White Whale is long 63,200 ETH and 745,000 SOL on Hyperliquid, with a total holding of approximately $410 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to Ember's monitoring, the whale trader "The White Whale" held a long position of 63,200 ETH (worth $274 million) and 745,000 SOL (worth $138 million) on Hyperliquid through his main account and five sub-accounts, totaling approximately $410 million. Since the beginning of July, his account value has reached $72.78 million with a principal of approximately $21.18 million, for a cumulative profit of $51.6 million.

