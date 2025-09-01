The WLFI project team is suspected of adding liquidity to WLFI on the Solana network in the early morning

By: PANews
2025/09/01 08:42
Solana
WLFI
USDCoin
PANews reported on September 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the WLFI project team transferred 10 million USDC from Ethereum to the Solana network 5 hours ago, and then bought 5 million of the USDC for 24,394 SOL.

This should be in preparation for adding liquidity to WLFI on the Solana network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
