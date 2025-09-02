The WLFI team proposes to use all WLFI treasury liquidity fees for repurchase and destruction

PANews reported on September 2nd that the WLFI team has officially launched a proposal to use all fees earned from the WLFI protocol's own liquidity (POL) to purchase WLFI on the open market and permanently destroy it. This proposal only includes fees generated by WLFI-controlled liquidity, and does not affect fees from the community or third-party liquidity providers (LPs). If approved, WLFI will consider it the foundation of an ongoing buyback and burn strategy. Over time, the team will explore expanding this program to include more sources of protocol revenue, with the goal of steadily increasing the scale of WLFI buybacks and burns as the ecosystem grows.