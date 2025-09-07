The World’s Best IPA—According To The 2025 World Beer Awards

Wolf Gang Black IPA from zum WØL BrauArt brewery in Germany takes home the top prize. Photo illustration: Brad Japhe

The results of the 2025 World Beer Awards are in and when it comes to the enduringly-desired category of IPA, the winner is bound to raise a few eyebrows. But before we get into that, let’s tell you why you should even care about the WBAs to begin with. The annual competition is organized by the same folks who put on the World Whiskies Awards. Since launching in 2007, the company has distinguished itself by enlisting prestigious palates from every corner of the industry: writers, bartenders, sommeliers, distillers, brewers, and winemakers.

The methodology used by these experts is of uncompromising integrity. It’s always conducted in the blind, with protocols employed to avoid any undue influence, from pay-to-play to palate fatigue. We know that on the spirits side, winning top honors at the show has resulted in several sea changes in terms of consumer behavior. For example, it helped propel Taiwanese and English single malts onto the global stage when Kavalan won in 2015 and then the Lakes Distillery in 2022.

But enough about whisky. We’re here to talk about beer. There were a total of 10 “Taste Winners” this year at the WBA, one each from 10 separate categories. The one that connoisseurs tend to care about the most, of course, is India Pale Ale. And it’s been that way for the entirety of the 21st century. Don’t expect it to change soon, despite significant movement in the craft lager sector.

Especially when the IPA style, itself, is as dynamic as it is. This year’s winner – Wolf Gang, from zum WØL BrauArt brewery in Saarbrücken, Germany – is a testament to just how diversified the category has become. Pour it out of its 440ml can and an average drinker will be quite surprised to observe its midnight hue. This is a black IPA, relying heavily on the roasted malts more typically used in porters and stouts. In turn, it noses not unlike those other categories; cold brew coffee and a hint of campfire smoke are both present in the bouquet.

Sip it, however, and those very familiar piney, resiny categorial hallmarks are front and center. A tropical fruit finish provides a poignant counterpoint to the bold bitterness provided by the powerhouse trio of Sabro, Simcoe, and Styrian Wolf hops – that last variety helping inspire the name of the 6.60% ABV release.

It retails for €7 per can back in its native Germany. For curious palates here in the United States, cracking one open won’t be so easy. It’s not currently exported onto our shelves. And it’s not as though trade between the US and Europe is getting any more robust in the months ahead. The good news is, Black IPA has been a widely recognized domestic style for over a decade, with plenty of worthwhile examples. Some beer geeks refer to it as Cascadian Dark Ale, or American Black Ale. Either way, the North American Brewers Association has included it in its style guide since 2010, describing it thusly:

“A hop forward beer with a pronounced hop flavor and bitterness. Malt character is lighter than the color would suggest, often with cocoa-like notes but no heavy caramel or roast character. Bitterness is assertive, ranging from medium-high to very high. Overall, the flavor should be reminiscent of IPA with more malt complexity.”

If you’re looking for something comparable to Wolf Gang, consider Blackside Snap from Riip Beer Company. It took home Gold Medal at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival in the American Black Ale category. And it flaunts a very similar one-two punch between roasted coffee aroma and bold, tropically bitter flavor. Then again, this 7.0% ABV release is pretty much only served on draft at the brewery in Huntington Beach, California. Depending on where you live in the States, it might be easier to get to Saarbrücken. Either way, don’t be surprised the next time you see a black IPA on draft. Be surprised you haven’t been drinking more of it.

Follow along for more World Beer Awards winners in the days ahead.