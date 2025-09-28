The World’s Best Vodka—According To The 2025 International Wine And Spirit Competition

Belvedere 10 comes from Poland. Photo illustration: Brad Japhe

Earlier in the month, the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) announced its trophy winners across all major categories of liquor. We already discussed the surprise top-scorer in the realm of bourbon/American whiskey, along with details on why this is such an important annual event. In short: it’s been going on for 56 years and enlists some of the most recognized industry experts as its judges.

Now that you’re all caught up, let’s take some time to delve into the IWSC’s selection for vodka of the year: Hawkridge Distillers Sexy Fish Vodka. The winning entry comes from an operation about an hour’s drive west of Central London. And this is what the judges had to say about the expression in question, in awarding it a near-perfect 98 out of 100:

Sound’s quite lovely, indeed. There’s only one problem–and it’s a sizable one. For now, this double-distilled, triple-filtered sipper–finished with a touch of honey–is available exclusively at Sexy Fish restaurants in either London, Miami, or Manchester. If you’re not dining in one of these locations, you’re not tasting it.

Thankfully, there a nine other vodka entries this year that matched the Sexy Fish’s impressive 98 score. And one of them enjoys wide distribution both on- and off-premise here in the United States–Belvedere 10. In fact, it should be well-known to anyone who has been keeping an eye on the luxury vodka market over the past couple of years. As well as for those of you who have been diligently keeping up with my spirits coverage on this site. Last November, I tipped readers off to this particular top-shelf bottle, which can sometimes retail for upwards of $140.

Back then I asked a trio of industry experts to identify their choice for best vodka on shelves. And Belvedere 10 was the consensus pick. This year, the tasting panel at the IWSC appears to be equally impressed with the liquid. Here’s the official tasting notes provided on its site:

On the production side, Belvedere 10 represents a single estate harvest of Diamond Rye. The prized organic crop is distilled and then rested in nonreactive containers for up to 10 months, allowing its texture to settle and smoothen out before it hits the glass at 80-proof. More specifically, this equates to a pleasing nuttiness, which can be discerned in a velvety finish.

As for those other 98-point products from IWSC 25…We’re including them all below, along with their country of origin. If you’re a vodka-lover located outside of the US, perhaps some of them might be easier to find on shelf at your local liquor store. Lucky you. If you’ve encountered any of them in the wild–or in your travels–be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section…

Absolut Hunni – Sweden

Korol Black Vodka – Germany

Kría Single Grain Vodka – Iceland

Laplandia Bilberry Vodka – Finland

Laplandia Cloudberry Vodka – Finland

Longshore Triple Malt Vodka – England

Single Origin English Vodka – England

Superb 5 X Distilled Vodka – Germany