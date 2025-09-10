The XRP Community Has Spoken: Consensus Shows When They Plan To Sell Their Coins

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 04:00
XRP
XRP$2.9506-0.79%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02729-1.01%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002867+3.53%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02001+1.47%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1667+10.83%

The XRP community is embarking on a new debate following a strong message from Gina, a well-followed voice in the space. In a post on X, she revealed when most XRP holders plan to sell their coins and warned that this could cause many people to miss out on significantly larger long-term gains if the adoption of the digital asset continues to grow.

Most XRP Holders Aim To Sell Between $10 And $20

Gina explained that 99% of XRP holders are likely to sell their coins once the token reaches the $10 to $20 range. She pointed out that financial markets are not only moved by numbers and data but also by human behavior. Investors often view round-number prices, such as $10 or $20, as significant milestones. For many retail traders, these levels are life-changing opportunities, and the urge to lock in profits becomes particularly strong at these points.

History shows, however, that selling too soon can mean missing out on the next wave of growth. Assets that are still in the early stages of adoption often experience significant growth once their use becomes widespread. For XRP, a mass sell-off at $10 or $20 could impact supply, but those who choose to stay invested for longer may benefit more if adoption continues to expand. Gina’s statement highlights this choice very clearly: take short-term gains at common price levels or hold for the larger rewards that could come if the asset secures its role in the financial system.

XRP Adoption Sparks Talk of Bitcoin Decoupling

Gina also emphasized that XRP should not be viewed solely as a speculative investment. She said it is an integral part of a financial infrastructure now being developed by Ripple. Because of these steps, Gina believes the asset could eventually decouple from Bitcoin’s price movements. 

Assets that gain straightforward utility and strong demand from enterprises often create their own independent paths in the market. For XRP, this shift could stem from increased ODL volumes, greater adoption of RLUSD, approval of institutional products such as ETFs, and reduced influence from speculative trading. While Bitcoin and the broader market may still impact the altcoin in the short term, the growing adoption of real-world use could give it a unique direction of its own.

For XRP holders, they can either sell at the common targets, between $10 and $20, joining the majority who will lock in quick profits, or they can wait and see if the altcoin achieves the bigger role she describes, rising on its own and shaping the new financial system. The future direction of the digital asset will be shaped by how well Ripple continues to grow, how widely its technology is adopted by businesses and institutions, and also by the choices that current holders make at present.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10119-0.56%
MAY
MAY$0.0427+1.25%
MANTRA
OM$0.2133-0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 04:12
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.24+5.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004773-1.48%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13589-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.668+0.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013954-4.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0841-8.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic for Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance