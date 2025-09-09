The Yield Awakens: Believe in Mitosis

By: Medium
2025/09/09 23:23
Mitosis is a next-gen DeFi protocol that transforms passive liquidity into programmable, cross-chain assets. It’s a smart liquidity management network focused on capital efficiency, composability, and community governance.

When you deposit into Mitosis Vaults, you get derivative tokens — miAssets and maAssets in 1:1 ratio, which unlock lending, trading, staking, and yield opportunities, turning idle funds into active capital.

Built on a custom L1 secured by Ethereum via EigenLayer, Mitosis issues “Vanilla Assets” users convert into miAssets to earn yields while keeping assets liquid and composable across chains — no locking required.

Liquidity providers govern the Ecosystem-Owned Liquidity, guiding capital and earning governance rights. Mitosis also runs gamified campaigns to reward early users and distribute governance tokens. Within months, it secured $80M TVL and raised $7M in seed funding.

Mitosis enables builders to create AMMs, lending platforms, and tokenized yields, powering dynamic, cross-chain smart money flows. Are you already testing and earning… or waiting for encourgement? Stay healthy!

I’m excited to share that the Kaito rewards program, officially confirmed by the Mitosis Foundation, is now live — allocating 0.8% of the total $MITO supply to recognize the voices…

