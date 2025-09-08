The9bit from The9 Limited Hits 2 Million Users

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) announces that the9bit, its innovative game platform, has surpassed 2 million users since its August 2025 launch. This milestone, driven by recent events like Coinfest Asia 2025 and a $1 million giveaway campaign, highlights the platform’s ability to bridging Web2 gaming with Web3 rewards, turning everyday player actions into real value.h

Explosive User Growth

In just over a month, the9bit doubled its user base to 2 million milestone, fueled largely by its strong appeal among Southeast Asian gamers. The platform’s unique “Spaces”, incentivizes users for topping up games, making purchases, and creating content.

At Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, the9bit drew 10,000 attendees, driving community engagement and brand awareness. Its $1 Million August Fiesta Giveaway has already distributed $400,000 in rewards, further boosting participation.

Real Games, Real Rewards

The9bit is designed for accessibility, featuring local fiat payment options and auto-custodial wallets to simplify Web3 hurdles. Backed by The9 Limited’s legacy and exclusive IP rights from Capcom—including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter—the9bit blends mainstream gaming with blockchain-powered rewards. Its partnerships with Vocagame also brings access to wide selection of popular in-game purchases for titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Honor of Kings, and Hoyoverse titles.

the9bit is built on real spending activity—from game purchases and top-ups—to reward players and creators. Upcoming features will expand this ecosystem into esports and competitive gaming events, creating even more exciting opportunities for engagement.

Experience it today at the9bit.com.

About The9bit

The9bit is a gaming platform blending traditional play with Web3 rewards, offering mobile top-ups, casual games, and community features. Backed by The9 Limited and strategic partners, it emphasizes accessibility for mobile gamers and creators, turning daily activities into valuable reward.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) is a diversified internet company excelling in gaming, AI, and blockchain. Headquartered in Shanghai since 1999, it crafts engaging digital worlds for global players.