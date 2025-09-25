The post There Are Now More Crypto Millionaires and Billionaires Than Ever Before Amid Bitcoin Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The number of crypto millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires are all up in the last year as asset prices have risen. Bitcoin’s rise played a big role, with Bitcoin millionaires jumping 70% as the asset made a new all-time high above $124,000. The count of Bitcoin centi-millionaires and billionaires also rose at least 55% in the last year. The total number of crypto millionaires and billionaires has grown by 40% and 29% respectively over the course of the last year, according to the Crypto Wealth Report published by investment consultants Henley & Partners.  Based on data ending on June 30, the report indicates there are approximately 241,700 crypto millionaires and 36 crypto billionaires globally, setting new records for crypto wealth. “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting U.S. president and first lady,” the report reads. ﻿ Bitcoin’s sharp rise played the biggest role in creating new wealth, with Bitcoin millionaires alone jumping 70% in the last 12 months to 145,100. The count of new Bitcoin centi-millonaires, or those with at least $100 million, and Bitcoin billionaires have also jumped 63% and 55%, respectively.  The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has seen its price rise 78% in the last year, now changing hands at $112,881—or more than 5% higher than it was on June 30, the final day of data collection for the newly published report. Bitcoin has continued to rise to new peaks over the course of 2025 so far after hitting the $100,000 price mark for the first time ever in December. The current BTC record price stands at $124,128 as set in August, according to CoinGecko. Some of that rise should be attributed to the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency’s role in the future of… The post There Are Now More Crypto Millionaires and Billionaires Than Ever Before Amid Bitcoin Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The number of crypto millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires are all up in the last year as asset prices have risen. Bitcoin’s rise played a big role, with Bitcoin millionaires jumping 70% as the asset made a new all-time high above $124,000. The count of Bitcoin centi-millionaires and billionaires also rose at least 55% in the last year. The total number of crypto millionaires and billionaires has grown by 40% and 29% respectively over the course of the last year, according to the Crypto Wealth Report published by investment consultants Henley & Partners.  Based on data ending on June 30, the report indicates there are approximately 241,700 crypto millionaires and 36 crypto billionaires globally, setting new records for crypto wealth. “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting U.S. president and first lady,” the report reads. ﻿ Bitcoin’s sharp rise played the biggest role in creating new wealth, with Bitcoin millionaires alone jumping 70% in the last 12 months to 145,100. The count of new Bitcoin centi-millonaires, or those with at least $100 million, and Bitcoin billionaires have also jumped 63% and 55%, respectively.  The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has seen its price rise 78% in the last year, now changing hands at $112,881—or more than 5% higher than it was on June 30, the final day of data collection for the newly published report. Bitcoin has continued to rise to new peaks over the course of 2025 so far after hitting the $100,000 price mark for the first time ever in December. The current BTC record price stands at $124,128 as set in August, according to CoinGecko. Some of that rise should be attributed to the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency’s role in the future of…

There Are Now More Crypto Millionaires and Billionaires Than Ever Before Amid Bitcoin Boom

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:54
In brief

  • The number of crypto millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires are all up in the last year as asset prices have risen.
  • Bitcoin’s rise played a big role, with Bitcoin millionaires jumping 70% as the asset made a new all-time high above $124,000.
  • The count of Bitcoin centi-millionaires and billionaires also rose at least 55% in the last year.

The total number of crypto millionaires and billionaires has grown by 40% and 29% respectively over the course of the last year, according to the Crypto Wealth Report published by investment consultants Henley & Partners. 

Based on data ending on June 30, the report indicates there are approximately 241,700 crypto millionaires and 36 crypto billionaires globally, setting new records for crypto wealth.

“This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting U.S. president and first lady,” the report reads.

Bitcoin’s sharp rise played the biggest role in creating new wealth, with Bitcoin millionaires alone jumping 70% in the last 12 months to 145,100. The count of new Bitcoin centi-millonaires, or those with at least $100 million, and Bitcoin billionaires have also jumped 63% and 55%, respectively. 

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap has seen its price rise 78% in the last year, now changing hands at $112,881—or more than 5% higher than it was on June 30, the final day of data collection for the newly published report.

Bitcoin has continued to rise to new peaks over the course of 2025 so far after hitting the $100,000 price mark for the first time ever in December. The current BTC record price stands at $124,128 as set in August, according to CoinGecko.

Some of that rise should be attributed to the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency’s role in the future of finance in the United States under President Donald Trump and his administration’s more lenient approach to crypto innovation.

But a global appeal for crypto wealth is extending beyond borders, the report says. 

“While roughly $14.4 trillion worth of wealth crossed national borders in 2024, the entire architecture of modern finance assumes that money has a home address—but cryptocurrency doesn’t,” wrote Dominic Volek, the group head of private clients at Henley & Partners.

“For millennia, storing wealth meant anchoring it to a place… today, cryptocurrency has made geography optional—with nothing more than 12 memorized words, an individual can secure a billion dollars in Bitcoin, instantly accessible from Zurich or Zhengzhou alike.”

It’s not just people getting rich on crypto. The report also highlights the changing dynamic that AI agents and bots may play in the future of finance, highlighting the Fartcoin-inspiring Truth Terminal and its path to millionaire status in 2024.

A representative for Henley & Partners did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment. 

Source: https://decrypt.co/340890/more-crypto-millionaires-billionaires-ever-before-bitcoin-boom

