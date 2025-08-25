There is a ‘High Bar’ for another rate cut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 14:56
The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Joachim Nagel spoke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he’s attending the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium. Nagel said that the central bank would need a significant shift in the economic outlook to lower borrowing costs again, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. 

Key quotes

Market reaction

At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.19% on the day at 1.1697.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities. Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current […]
Tronweekly2025/08/25 15:00
Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-btc-market-narrative-shift/
Coinstats2025/08/25 15:08
A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

PANews reported on August 25 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the band address 0x54d...e6029. After ten days of adjustment, two hours ago, 10 million USDT was spent to buy 2123.14 ETH on the chain at $4,710. A limit sell order of $4,800 was then placed. If sold, a profit of $191,000 would be made, but there is still a floating loss of $178,000.
PANews2025/08/25 15:38
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000

New Zealand PM states the Reserve Bank should have trimmed the Official Cash Rate more points.

From zkVM to the Open Proof Market: RISC Zero and Boundless Analysis