These 3 Altcoins Priced Under $0.10 Are Set For A Bigger Q3 and Q4 Than Ethereum and XRP

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 21:50
RealLink
REAL$0.05991+5.38%
XRP
XRP$2.7968+1.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02643-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04284-0.85%
Solayer
LAYER$0.505-0.49%

ethereum57 main lbr 8

The crypto market loves its giants, but history shows the biggest shocks often come from the smallest names.

Ethereum surged through Q3, bouncing from the low $2K’s to mid-$4K, rekindling confidence in the smart contract giant as traders braced for Q4’s narrative of institutional adoption and scaling optimism. 

XRP, on the other hand, advanced steadily, posting moderate gains while investors keep a close watch on a possible $4–$5 surge in the coming months. While Ethereum and XRP grab the spotlight, the real excitement may be unfolding elsewhere.

Kaspa, VeChain, and Layer Brett, three altcoins priced under $0.10, are quietly gaining traction. These smaller tokens are developing unique use cases and fostering strong community engagement, setting the stage for potentially significant growth in Q3 and Q4. 

VeChain is quietly winning the corporate game

VeChain is quietly embedding itself into the real world. With fresh enterprise partnerships in supply chain and sustainability, it’s proving blockchain can do more than hype. The VeChainThor platform is now powering real-world traceability solutions, and regulators across Asia and Europe are tapping its tech for carbon tracking.

Developers are taking notice too, with a growing number of dApps launching on the network. That activity isn’t just noise, it’s a sign that the ecosystem is maturing. Meanwhile, long-term holders are stacking VET, showing confidence in its staying power.

With this blend of real-world use, regulatory collaboration, and solid community backing, VeChain is already soaring in Q3 and is set to continue in Q4. While Ethereum and XRP chase headlines, VET is quietly building the kind of foundation that could fuel bigger gains under $0.10.

lbr banner (3)

Kaspa is the speed demon of crypto

Kaspa’s blockDAG tech is turning heads for a reason, over one block per second without sacrificing security. That kind of speed makes it a prime candidate for real-world adoption, and the community is taking notice.

The fair-launch model has fueled growing mining and user interest, while wallet and exchange support is spreading globally. More chatter online labels Kaspa as the “next big proof-of-work project,” giving it an aura of hype without the bubble risk.

Add it all up, and Kaspa looks poised for a breakout. With blazing speed, growing adoption, and a unique tech edge, it has the ingredients to outperform Ethereum and XRP in Q3 and Q4, all while staying under $0.10. Traders hungry for upside are starting to take note.

Small price, big dreams: Why Layer Brett could steal the spotlight

Who says under $0.10 tokens can’t play with the big boys? Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is proof that size doesn’t always matter. While Ethereum gas fees spike to $10–$20 during busy times, Layer Brett’s Layer 2 magic trims those costs to pennies, making everyday transactions easy and fun, not a wallet-busting headache. Think of it as the Lightning Network meets meme culture, but with real rewards.

This isn’t some utility-free meme token either. Layer Brett evolves the old Brett concept into a functional ecosystem, offering staking rewards, fast transactions, and a playful yet practical layer that keeps users engaged. It’s like watching Dogecoin finally find a use beyond jokes, but with next-gen tech baked in.

For early adopters, the presale is simple: connect your wallet, buy $LBRETT at $0.0053, and start staking immediately. With accessibility, utility, and rewards all wrapped together, Layer Brett could surprise Ethereum and XRP in Q3 and Q4.

lbr banner (3)

Final thoughts

While Ethereum and XRP grab the headlines, the real fireworks might come from the underdogs. VeChain, Kaspa, and Layer Brett are quietly carving out niches, proving that innovation, speed, and real-world utility can outweigh market cap. 

With enterprise partnerships, lightning-fast transactions, and reward-rich ecosystems, these under-$0.10 altcoins are building momentum that could eclipse the giants. For traders seeking upside without the hefty price tags, Q3 and Q4 might just be the season these hidden gems steal the spotlight.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005849+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
XRP
XRP$2.797+1.68%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.81%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005511+4.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.53-1.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Share
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011372-2.23%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Share

Trending News

More

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch