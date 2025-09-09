These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 05:00

The crypto market shows strong signs of recovery today, with Bitcoin hitting $112,000, XRP rallying 4%, and Solana’s value increasing by 5%. With momentum building, it seems the next bull market surge might be close.

But as seasoned investors know, bull runs tend to best reward not just those who buy into Bitcoin and top altcoins, but those who identify undervalued gems with solid fundamentals, trend alignment, and growing community support.

One of the best ways to get involved in these projects is through crypto presales. These are fundraising events that occur before a project is listed on the open market, allowing investors to buy in at a fixed and discounted price. Projects like Ethereum, World Liberty Financial, BNB, and Solana all had presales – although not all were accessible to retail investors.

However, our list features the three best crypto presales to buy now that are available to everyone, making them open, fair, and truly decentralized. We’ve carefully chosen these three projects based on their promising use cases, alignment with current narratives, and momentum. Let’s dive in.

Best Wallet Token

Best Wallet Token is the native crypto token powering Best Wallet – a multichain, non-custodial Web3 wallet that aims to elevate the on-chain DeFi experience. Best Wallet features a cross-chain DEX, presale launchpad, staking aggregator, and crypto debit card – with further ecosystem expansions planned for the future.

The wallet already supports more than 60 blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Cardano – helping to address on-chain fragmentation and make the user experience simpler.

So far, the Best Wallet Token presale has raised $15 million, making it one of the largest presales currently on the market. The token’s strong use cases (such as fee discounts and VIP crypto launchpad access), combined with the momentum of the BEST presale, could position Best Wallet Token as one of the top ICOs available today.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper is developing a Bitcoin Layer 2 blockchain aimed at addressing Bitcoin’s significant scalability challenge. It’s constructed using the Solana Virtual Machine and ZK-rollups, allowing it to process thousands of transactions per second while maintaining Bitcoin-level security.

Using SVM also enables support for smart contracts, meaning DeFi, payments, meme coins, and more could soon be integrated into Bitcoin in a secure manner.

Until now, Bitcoin has mostly been used for storing value, but Bitcoin Hyper opens new doors by creating innovative ways to utilize BTC’s $2 trillion in liquidity, which could potentially lead to a surge in HYPER’s value.

Bitcoin Hyper’s presale has generated $14.4 million in funding, with around $200,000 coming in daily, making it one of the fastest-growing projects right now. All of this indicates that HYPER could see substantial returns once it hits the open market.

Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge is a Dogecoin-themed meme coin on the Ethereum blockchain. But it’s not a low-effort Dogecoin imitation – it’s what Dogecoin would be if redesigned in 2025, an era where meme culture has reached peak degen levels thanks to the rise of token casinos like Pump.fun.

Maxi Doge is depicted as Dogecoin’s younger cousin – a bodybuilding, 1000x leverage trading degen addicted to caffeine and “MAXITREN.” The project also offers real utilities like staking, futures trading platform integrations, and community giveaways.

Its combination of viral, Dogecoin-aligned branding and tangible utilities makes Maxi Doge a promising project. Additionally, its presale momentum – having raised nearly $2 million so far  – indicates that investors are eager to join, which signals the potential for explosive gains.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
