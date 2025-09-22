The post These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses. In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year.  S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition.  Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future.  With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session. TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share. Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth.  Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date. LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Centene (NYSE: CNC) Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this… The post These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses. In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year.  S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition.  Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future.  With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session. TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share. Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth.  Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date. LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Centene (NYSE: CNC) Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this…

These 3 worst-performing stocks of 2025 could be your best buying opportunity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 18:36
1
1$0.007707-23.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08629-2.19%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05159-6.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.091-4.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017353-0.33%

While the broader S&P 500 has enjoyed a resilient 2025 with consistent record highs, some individual names have suffered heavy losses.

In this case, the three worst performers in the index have each shed between 47% and 62% of their value this year. 

S&P 500 worst perfoming stock of 2025. Source: Charlie Bilello

At first glance, such sharp declines may seem like red flags, but for long-term investors, they could represent rare entry points into fundamentally strong businesses.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD)

Leading the declines is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a major digital advertising player, whose stock has collapsed more than 62% amid concerns over ad spending and intensifying competition. 

Beneath the weakness, however, the company retains a dominant position in programmatic advertising, high client retention, and forward-looking initiatives such as Unified ID 2.0 to navigate the cookieless future. 

With shares now at multi-year lows, the valuation reset offers meaningful upside potential once industry headwinds ease. As of press time, TTD was trading at $44.47, up 1.27% in the last session.

TTD YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU)

The second-worst performer is premium athletic wear brand Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which has dropped more than 54% in 2025 as North American demand slowed and rivals gained market share.

Despite the pullback, the company continues to post strong margins, maintain high brand loyalty, and expand internationally. New categories like men’s apparel and footwear are gaining traction, helping diversify growth. 

Trading well below historical averages, the stock’s correction may give investors a discounted entry into a globally recognized brand. As of press time, LULU stood at $169.62, down 54% year-to-date.

LULU YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Centene (NYSE: CNC)

Rounding out the bottom three is Centene (NYSE: CNC), a major healthcare insurer, down 47% this year as regulatory uncertainty and reimbursement concerns rattled markets. The stock was last valued at $31.77.

CNC YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Despite 2025’s weakness, the company remains one of the largest providers of government-backed healthcare plans, serving millions of members with a diversified portfolio. 

Its scale, cost efficiency, and exposure to growing healthcare demand suggest the selloff may be driven more by sentiment than fundamentals. Once policy risks normalize, the stock could regain its defensive appeal.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/these-3-worst-performing-stocks-of-2025-could-be-your-best-buying-opportunity/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Your daily access to the backroom
Share
Blockhead2025/09/18 16:53
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8213-5.49%
FORM
FORM$1.2717-9.46%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$2.923-6.19%
Threshold
T$0.0153-6.87%
holoride
RIDE$0.00091-10.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.